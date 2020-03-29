33 New Cases of Local Transmission of COVID-19 in Karachi

World. (File Image)

Karachi [Pakistan], Mar 29 (ANI): At least 33 new cases of local transmission of coronavirus have been confirmed in Karachi taking the total number of cases in Sindh to 502 on Sunday.According to media coordinator to the Sindh Health Minister, Meeran Yousuf, there are 222 cases in Karachi, one case in Dadu, seven cases in Hyderabad, 265 pilgrims from Iran in Sukkur and seven pilgrims for Iran in Larkana, Dawn reported.In Punjab, a man who tested positive for the novel coronavirus, has reportedly infected 27 others in Pakistan's Gujrat district, in yet another case of mishandling of confirmed virus patients and increasing local transmission.In a related development, panic-stricken doctors of Lahore's Shaikh Zayed Hospital gynae ward withdrew their services after a pregnant woman, who underwent C-Section at the facility on Thursday, tested positive for the virus on Friday night.The situation created further anxiety among the doctors and paramedics in the hospital when they came to know that the woman's husband, who was accompanying her, was also a patient of COVID-19 and that test reports of another suspected patient under treatment at the hospital for the last five days showed he was positive for the virus.The total number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Pakistan has risen to 1,559. (ANI)

