33 New COVID-19 Cases in Telangana Today

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 10 (ANI): A total of 33 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Telangana on Sunday, taking the total number of active cases to 415, the state health department said.According to the official data, the state has recorded a total of 1,196 coronavirus cases with 30 deaths so far. 751 people have been cured and discharged from hospitals."Today 33 new confirmed positive cases have been reported in the state, with that the active COVID-19 cases have risen to 415. Till now, the total positive cases reported in the state are 1,196 of which 30 have died," state health department stated."751 people have been completely cured and discharged from the state-run hospitals," it added.According to the Union Health Ministry, the country has recorded 62,939 cases so far including 19,358 cured cases and 2,109 deaths. (ANI)

