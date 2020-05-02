333 New COVID-19 Cases in Gujarat, Count Reaches 5,054

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], May 2 (ANI): A total of 333 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in the last 24 hours in Gujarat taking the total number of cases to 5,054, Health Department said on Saturday.According to the daily health bulletin issued by the state, the total number of cases include 896 cured/discharged and 262 deaths.India's count of COVID-19 cases reached 37,776 on Saturday of which 26,535 are active cases. A total of l10,018 patients have recovered/migrated and 1,223 deaths have been reported so far.The Health Ministry said that 2,411 new cases of coronavirus and 71 deaths were reported from different States/Union Territories in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

