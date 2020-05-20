335 Goan Seafarers from Italy Arrive at Goa International Airport

Panaji (Goa) [India], May 20 (ANI): Goan seafarers who were working on ships abroad arrived in Goa from Italy on Wednesday on two different chartered repatriation flights. A total of 335 people arrived so far at Goa International Airport."The first batch of Goans seafarers arrived in Goa from Italy today morning at 10:30 am on NEOS flight Boeing 738 with 168 of them on board and the second batch arrived in Goa from Italy at 3:40 pm, again a Boeing 738 of NEOS with 167 Seafarers on board," Goa Airport Director Gagan Malik told ANI. Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has given approval for total 414 Goans working on M/s Costa Cruise Company who were stranded offshore and brought to the port in Italy.All protocol for social distance, hand sanitisation, disinfection of passenger baggage were in place. The process of testing also commenced expeditiously. The due arrangement of Tea, Coffee, and snacks were arranged on behalf of Airports Authority Of India, the Goa Airport Director said.A joint effort of Goa International Airport, Goa Administration and Goa Health Department at ground went off very smoothly as pointed out by the Airport Director.All the 335 people from the flight would be quarantined for 14 days. The third repatriation flight carrying 81 more seafarers is expected tonight. (ANI)

