34 New COVID-19 Cases in Bihar, State Tally Reaches 801

Patna (Bihar) [India], May 12 (ANI): As many as 34 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Bihar on Tuesday, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 801, said state Principal Health Secretary Sanjay Kumar.Of all the positive cases reported, Rohtas district has reported the maximum number of cases with 13, followed by Khagaria at 11.Madhubani has reported three cases and Gopalganj with two cases.The total number of positive COVID-19 cases in India now stands at 70,756, including 46,008 active cases. So far, 22,455 patients have either been cured/discharged/migrated while 2,293 deaths have been recorded in the country, as per the data provided by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

