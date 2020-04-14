35 People Booked for Attacking Police Party in JK's Poonch

Jammu, Apr 13 (PTI) Police on Monday booked 35 people, including a former sarpanch and his family members, in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district for allegedly attacking a police party, which was rushed to a village after reports of lockdown violations there, a senior officer said.

Acting on the information that a former sarpanch had engaged dozens of labourers in Bedar village of Mandi tehsil to carry out road construction work, a police party was rushed to the spot, he said.

"As the police personnel tried to stop the work, people pelted stones at them. One cop suffered injuries,” the officer said.

He said that a case was registered in Mandi police station.

