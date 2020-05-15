35-year-old Man Sets Self on Fire After Wife Refuses to Live with Him

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 15 (ANI): A 35-year-old man attempted to commit suicide by setting himself ablaze in Hyderabad on Friday after his wife refused to live with him. Speaking to ANI, PV Padmaja, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Balanagar said, "Today 35-year-old Bhuvan Reddy set himself ablaze at his residence. He was upset after his wife refused to live with him. Twenty days ago a heated discussion took place between Bhuvan Reddy and his wife. The woman later went away to her sister's residence.""Bhuvan went to his sister-in-law's residence and created a ruckus, following which his wife registered a complaint and a case was registered against the man 20 days ago. Later he tried to get her back home, but she refused to come back and live with him," the official added. Bhuvan attempted to commit suicide today afternoon. He was rushed to a nearby hospital and is undergoing treatment. Further probe is underway, said the DCP. (ANI)

