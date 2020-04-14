350 New COVID-19 Patients in Maha, Count 2,684; 18 Deaths

Mumbai, Apr 14 (PTI) As many as 350 people tested positive in Maharashtra for COVID-19 on Tuesday, taking the tally so far to 2,684, a state health official said.

The state also reported death of 18 coronavirus patients.

The death toll due to the pandemic in the state thus rose to 178, the highest in the country,the official said.

On the other hand, 259 persons have been discharged from hospitals after recovery, the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)