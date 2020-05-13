364 New Coronavirus Cases in Gujarat, 29 Deaths

Ahmedabad, May 13 (PTI) The number of coronavirus cases in Gujarat rose to 9,268 with 364 new patients being reported on Wednesday, while the death toll of COVID-19 patients surged to 566 with another 29 patients dying, an official said.

316 patients were also discharged during the day, taking the number of persons recovered and discharged from hospitals in the state to 3,562, said Principal Secretary (Health) Jayanti Ravi.

39 patients are on ventilator, she said.

2,760 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, she added.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures: Positive cases: 9,268, new cases: 364, deaths: 566, discharged: 3,562, active cases: 5,140; people tested so far: 1,22,297.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)