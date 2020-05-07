37 ITBP Personnel Posted in Delhi Test COVID-19 Positive

New Delhi [India], May 7 (ANI): Thirty-seven Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel posted in Delhi have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.The total number of infected personnel in ITBP is now at 90, according to the ITBP.The condition of all COVID-19 patients is stable.Delhi has over 90 containment zones.India's count of COVID-19 cases has reached 52,952, including 1,783 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday.Currently, there are 35,902 active cases while 15,266 COVID-19 positive patients have been cured/discharged and one migrated. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)