376 New COVID-19 Cases in Last 24 Hours in Gujarat

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], May 4 (ANI): A total of 376 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the last 24 hours in Gujarat. With that the total number of cases has risen to 5,804 in the state, according to the Health Department.According to the department's data, out of the total cases, 1,195 people have recovered and the state has recorded 319 deaths so far."376 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in the last 24 hours in Gujarat, taking the total number of cases in the state to 5,804. 1,195 people have been cured/discharged and 319 deaths have been reported so far," State Health Department said in a statement.Meanwhile, a total of 2,573 new COVID-19 cases and 83 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours in the country, taking the total number of cases in India to 42,836, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Monday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)