397 Active COVID-19 Cases in Telangana, All Stable: Eatala Rajender

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 8 (ANI): Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajender on Wednesday said that 49 new COVID-19 new cases have been reported and there are 397 active cases of the infection in the state."Forty-nine coronavirus positive cases were reported today. No patients were discharged and no deaths were recorded. There are 397 active COVID-19 cases which are being treated," Rajender said."However, no patient is on the ventilator or ICU, and the condition of all of them is stable. There is no community transmission in Telangana," he added.The Health Minister said that attendees of Tablighi Jamaat's event held in Markaz, Nizamuddin, who had tested negative, were being sent to home quarantine."People who have come from Nizamuddin Markaz (in Delhi) and had tested negative are being sent to home quarantine," he said.Rajender also assured that there are ample medicines and equipment in the state for taking care of patients and added that the Telangana government has ordered more PPE kits.According to the minister, apart from 397 active cases, 45 patients have been cured and discharged and 11 have died. (ANI)

