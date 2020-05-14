4 COVID-19 Patients Recover, Only 1 Active Case Remaining in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar (UP), May 14 (PTI) Four more COVID-19 affected patients recovered bringing down the case count to one person in Muzaffarnagar district on Thursday.

District Magistrate Selva Kumari J told reporters here that the district authorities received the result of 44 samples and all of them tested negative including the four recovered patients. This leaves only one active case in the district, she said.

With 23 patients out of 24 having recovered so far, the district is on the path to soon enter orange zone from the current red zone category.

