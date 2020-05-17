4 Die of COVID-19 in TN; Toll Rises to 78

Chennai, May 17 (PTI): Four people died of COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Sunday, while the number of cases crossed the 11,000 mark with 639 testing positive, the health department said.

Those who died included two men and two women.

With this, the death toll in the state has risen to 78, the department said in its bulletin.

After a marginal dip in the number of fresh cases below the 500 mark for the past two days, the state recorded 639 new cases on Sunday, which included people who had arrived from other states.

Chennai continued to constitute the majority of positive cases at 480, taking the total cases till date to 6,750.

With the latest cases, the cumulative tally in the state has breached the 11,000 mark to touch 11,224.

Eighty one of the 639 new cases included people who had arrived from Maharashtra, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, the bulletin said.

A total of 634 people were discharged on Sunday, taking the total to 4,172 till date, it said.

On Saturday 939 people were discharged.

Tamil Nadu had reported 477 positive cases on Saturday and 434 on May 15.

