4 More COVID-19 Cases Found in Jharkhand, State Tally Reaches 215

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], May 16 (ANI): Four more people have been tested positive for COVID-19 in Jharkhand, taking the total tally of the cases to 215, informed Health secretary Nitin Madan Kulkarni on Saturday.Of the new coronavirus cases found, three are from Hazaribagh and one is from East Singhbhum."Three more from Hazaribagh and one from East Singhbhum tested positive last night. Total 215 in Jharkhand," Kulkarni informed media. (ANI)

