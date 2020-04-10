4 People Injured in Separate Leopard Attacks in UP's Bahraich

Bahraich (UP) Apr 10 (PTI) Four people were injured on Friday morning in two separate cases of leopard attack in the areas around the Katarniyaghat Wildlife Sanctuary in this district of Uttar Pradesh, forest department sources said.

Two brothers, Ashraf Ali and Rafiq, were working in their agricultural farm in Lal Bojha village under Dharmapur range when a leopard attacked them, forest department sources said.

It was after the locals rushed to the spot that the feline retreated to the jungles, leaving the brothers injured.

In another incident in a village under the Motipur range, Ravi Prakash and Govind were mauled by a leopard while they were working in the open.

All the four injured have been admitted to the community health centre, according to Divisional forest officer (DFO) GP Singh.

The DFO said wild animals are straying into human-inhabited areas as there is a decease in the movement of people and vehicles due to the ongoing lockdown to combat the coronavirus spread.

The villagers are being made aware of it. They are being told to remain alert and stay indoors, the DFO added.

