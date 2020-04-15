41 Arrested in J-K's Kupwara District for Violating Lockdown Orders

Srinagar, Apr 15 (PTI) Police on Wednesday arrested 41 persons in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district for violating prohibitory orders imposed to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The arrests were made in Handwara area of the north Kashmir district, a police spokesman said.

Besides the arrests, eight shops have been sealed and three vehicles seized, he said.

Cases under relevant sections of the law were registered against them and further investigations have been taken up.

The spokesman requested the general public to follow the restrictions imposed by the government to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

