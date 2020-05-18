41 New COVID-19 Cases in Telangana; Discharged Crosses 1k Mark

Hyderabad, May 18 (PTI) Telangana added 41 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking the total to 1,592 while the number of recoveries crossed the 1,000 mark with the discharge of ten people, the Health Department said.

According to a media bulletin on COVID-19, as many as 26 of the new cases were reported from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits, three from Medchal and twelve were returnees to the state.

On Monday, 10 patients were discharged after treatment taking the total number of those recovered to 1002 till date, it said adding the active cases stood at 556. So far a total of 34 people had succumbed to thevirusin the state, where the TRS government on Monday extended the lockdown till May 31 with relaxations, including conditional nod for resumption of public transport.

