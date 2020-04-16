41 Pakistanis Stranded in India Due to Lockdown Return Home

World. (File Image)

Lahore, Apr 16 (PTI) Over 40 Pakistanis stranded in India due to the lockdown in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak in the country returned home via Wagah border on Thursday.

According to officials, 41 out of 150 stranded Pakistanis returned Lahore via Wagah border.

Those returned include Muslims, Sikhs and Hindus. The purpose of their visit was to attend religious ceremonies as well as meet relatives.

The Pakistan High Commission in Delhi oversaw the repatriation of citizens stranded in India due to the lockdown. The officials said the remaining Pakistani citizens will be brought back soon.

Quoting Ehsan Ahmed, a repatriated citizen, the Express Tribune reported that he had gone to India on March 12 and was expected to return by March 19. However, he couldn't return due to the lockdown.

“I will appeal to all the Pakistanis stranded in India to remain confined to their homes and stay in contact with the Pakistan High Commission. The Pakistan embassy is making efforts for the return of all Pakistanis,” he said.

Amtal Basit also thanked both the governments for her safe return and appealed to others stranded Pakistanis in India to follow the government's directives and remain confined to their homes.

Most of the returnees were quarantined in various cities and screened at Attari before being allowed to cross the Wagah border.

Upon their arrival, they were shifted to Lahore's Jinnah Hospital.

The paper reported that efforts are also underway to send back Indian citizens stranded here due to coronavirus.

Some 205 Indian citizens including 105 Kashmiris are stranded in Pakistan.

