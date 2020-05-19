42 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, 4 Deaths Reported in Telangana

Hyderabad, May 19 (PTI) Forty two fresh cases of COVID-19 were reported in Telangana on Tuesday, taking the state's tally of infections to 1,634, as the state recorded four more deaths, the government said.

With the four deaths, all of patients with existing health conditions like pneumonia, the death toll in the state has risen to 38.

The number of positive cases mounted to 1634 after detection of the 42 cases, a health department bulletin said.

Nine people were discharged from hospitals on Tuesday.

The number of people cured/discharged till date stood at 1011.

Out of the 42 fresh cases, 34 were from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), while eight were migrants who entered the state over the last several days, the bulletin said.

