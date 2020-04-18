42-year Old Man Dies in Karnataka; COVID-19 Toll Rises to 14, 25 New Cases Reported

Bengaluru, Apr 18 (PTI) A 42-year old coronavirus patient from Vijayapura died of cardiac arrest taking the toll in the state to 14 while 25 new positive cases were confirmed on Saturday, Karnataka Minister for Primary and Secondary Education Minister Suresh Kumar said.

"The 42-year old from Vijayapura had panicked due to which he died of cardiac arrest on April 16 whereas lab reports confirmed on April 18 that he was positive for COVID- 19," the minister told reporters.

The deceased (patient number 374) had visited Bengaluru with P-306 and P-308, he added.

Kumar insisted there was no need for people to panic just because they got COVID-19 as 104 people completely recovered from the disease and were discharged.

"Coronavirus is curable and there are large number of people who recovered," he added.

Speaking about the new cases, Kumar said seven each were from Bagalkote and Mysuru, three in the Bengaluru city, two each in Kalaburagi and Vijayapura and one each in Belagavi, Dharwad, Mandya and Gadag.PTI GMS SS

