44 'Shramik Special' Trains Brought Back over 50,000 Migrant Workers to Jharkhand

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], May 14 (ANI): Jharkhand State Transport Secretary K Ravi Kumar on Thursday informed that 44 'Shramik Special' trains have brought back 50,028 migrant workers, who were stranded in different states due to lockdown, to their native place here. "So far, 44 'Shramik Special' trains have brought back 50,028 migrant workers to Jharkhand and 56 more such trains will be plying to bring back people of the state. 30,000 people have returned to Jharkhand by buses," Kumar said.Since May 1, 2020, Indian Railways has carried 10 lakh "shramiks" in 800 trains to their home state, said Indian Railways today. (ANI)

