448 New COVID-19 Cases in Delhi, Total Goes to 5,980

New Delhi [India], May 8 (ANI): As many as 448 new cases of coronavirus have been reported in Delhi and the total number of cases has gone up to 5,980. "With 448 new COVID-19 cases, the total number of cases in the national capital has mounted to 5,980," said a Delhi government release.With one more person succumbing to the disease, the total number of deaths has risen to 66. Meanwhile, four areas have been removed from the list of containment zones in Delhi. The number of containment zones in the national capital now is 83. (ANI)

