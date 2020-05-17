4,513 Persons Arrested in Assam for Violating Lockdown Norms: Police

Guwahati, May 17 (PTI) Over 4,500 persons have been arrested in Assam for violating restrictions during the ongoing nationwide lockdown, the Assam Police said on Sunday.

The lockdown was first announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 for 21 days with effect from March 25. It was then extended till May 3 and again till May 17.

In its daily report on the lockdown, the Assam Police mentioned that 2,292 cases have been registered for 3,003 incidents since the beginning of the restrictions.

Accordingly, 4,513 persons were arrested in connection with the cases, it said.

The police has also realised a total fine of Rs 2.63 crore for violating lockdown norms.

It includes Rs 14.66 lakh for not wearing masks in public places.

Besides, 27,391 vehicles of all types and 34 boats have been seized from various parts of the state during this period.

Action is being taken against those spreading provocative content and rumours about COVID-19 on social media, the police said.

As on Sunday, 96 cases have been registered and 50 persons were arrested, an official release issued by the Assam Police said.

To stop the spread of the deadly novel coronavirus in the state, there are 26 effective containment zones across nine districts, it added.

Eleven areas in Cachar district have been declared as a precautionary containment zone, the release said.

