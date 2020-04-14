46 Fresh Coronavirus Cases, Four More Deaths in Pune

Pune, Apr 14 (PTI) At least46 fresh cases of coronavirus and death of four more COVID-19 patients were reported from Pune district in the last 24 hours, said officials on Tuesday.

While this, the total number of cases in Pune district has now reached 359, while the death toll increased to 38.

"Four more deaths were reported in the state-run Sassoon Hospital on Tuesday. All the deceased had co-morbid conditions (pre-existing illnesses)," said an official from the health department.

According to the Pune Municipal Corporation, of the new cases in the district, 44 were reported from the city, taking the tally in PMC limits to 322.

As far as the neighbouring Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation is concerned, the total number of cases there has reached 37.

