49 Cases Registered, 497 Arrested for Violating Lockdown in Uttarakhand

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 6 (ANI): Forty-nine cases were registered in the State on Wednesday for violating the nationwide coronavirus-induced lockdown, in which 497 accused have been arrested.So far, 2,651 cases have been registered in the State and 14,140 accused have been arrested, as per the information provided by the Uttarakhand Police.Under the MV Act, a total of 32,887 vehicles have been fined, and 6,120 vehicles have been seized. Rs 1.68 crore as fine has been collected so far. (ANI)

