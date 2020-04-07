5 Crore People out of 7.50 Crore Population of Rajasthan Screened for COVID-19: Ashok Gehlot

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], April 7 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday said that his government has been proactive as 5 crore people out of around 7.50 crore of the population of state has been screened for COVID-19."We have made control rooms at the state level for monitoring. I am also personally monitoring the situation. We have screened 5 crore people out of around 7.50 crore population. 15,000 tests have been done in different districts. Rs 25 crore incentive is planned for doctors and health workers," he said elaborating that test has been conducted on 66 per cent population of the state. "We took immediate precautions in Rajasthan to control COVID-19 from the beginning. We held meetings with all political parties, doctors, Army, IAF, Railways, CRPF, CISF and medical universities. We have somewhat managed to keep cases under control, though they are still coming," the Rajasthan CM told media persons. India's tally of COVID-19 positive cases rose to 4,421, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Tuesday. Out of the 4,421 cases, 3,981 are active cases while 325 have been cured or discharged and one has migrated. The death toll stands at 114. (ANI)

