Assam to Provide 5 Kg Rice to Each Member of Family Without Ration Card, Says CM Sarbananda Sonowal

Guwahati, April 20: Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday said the state government will provide 5 kg rice to each member of a family who does not have ration card during the nationwide lockdown.

Reviewing the preparedness of Kamrup district administration to deal with coronavirus pandemic at a meeting in Amingaon, the chief minister said the rice would be provided in a bid to provide succour to the poor and destitute people who does not have ration cards under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) inspite of being genuinely poor.

Food Corporation of India officials at the meeting informed the chief minister that the present stock available at FCI godowns could fulfil food grain demand of people of the state for the next two and a half months. Sonowal visited godowns of FCI at Noonmati here and in neighbouring Kamrup district's Changsari as well as the railway yard there.

The chief minister at a review meeting in Kamrup Deputy Commissioner's office asked the district administration and the public representatives to put up collective efforts to tide over the challenge posed by coronavirus outbreak.

He directed the Agriculture and Veterinary department to work in close coordination with Food and Civil Supply department and to devise an innovative strategy to ensure smooth supply of essential commodities.

He also asked the officials of F&CS department to regularly interact with wholesalers to check price rise of essential goods. Sonowal said the government would not tolerate any misappropriation of public fund and food grains meant for the poor. He told the police to take prompt action against all unscrupulous elements.

Sonowal also directed the police to act swiftly against misuse of social media so that no one can spread rumour and incite violence disturbing peace and harmony in the society. Underlining the importance of strict adherence to social distancing in all walks of life to defeat coronavirus pandemic, Sonowal directed the officials of Agriculture department to see that farmers maintain this norm while carrying out farm activities.

He also asked them to regularly interact with farmers and motivate them to take up farming in an expeditious manner. He also asked the Transport department to ensure proper hygiene of workers and provide them face masks engaged in loading and unloading of goods at FCI godowns.

Sonowal also appreciated Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Minister of State for Health Pijush Hazarika, doctors, nurses, officials of health and other departments for their role in the fight against COVID-19.

