5 More Deaths, 321 New COVID-19 Cases in UP

Lucknow, May 19 (PTI) The novel coronavirus toll in Uttar Pradesh rose to 123 on Tuesday with five more deaths, while the cases climbed to 4,926 after 321 people tested positive in the last 24 hours, the Health Department said.

The number of active cases are 1,885, while 2,918 people have been discharged from hospitals after recovery. The total confirmed cases rose to 4,926, according to the bulletin.

There have been a new fatality each in Meerut, Firozabad, Varanasi, Basti and Jalaun districts, taking the death toll to 123, the department said.

A total of 6,870 COVID-19 tests were in the last 24 hours and the state is also ramping up its pool-testing facility, Health Department Principal Secretary Amit Mohan Prasad said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had ordered opening up of laboratories in all 75 districts of the state, Prasad said.

"We are emphasising on surveillance and over 3.23 crore people have been surveyed by 81,695 teams in Uttar Pradesh," he said.

Prasad added that the Aarogya Setu mobile application was being used and alerts sent to people.

"We have made 20,768 calls on the basis of the alerts generated by the app and 181 people have been quarantined, while 50 have tested positive for coronavirus," he said.

The official said the migrant workers coming from other states were being monitored by health workers.

"Over 4.76 lakh people have been screened, 565 of them showed symptoms of coronavirus and their samples were sent for testing," he said. "Of those, the reports of 117 have come and 26 people have tested positive."

"The positivity percentage in migrants is 22.2, while in the state, it is 2.6," Prasad said.

Of the 123 deaths, 27 were in Agra, 20 in Meerut, 11 in Moradabad, eight each in Aligarh and Kanpur, five in Gautam Buddh Nagar and Firozabad, four each in Varanasi, Sant Kabir Nagar, Mathura and Jhansi, and two each in Basti, Jalaun, Mainpuri and Ghaziabad.

A death each has been reported from Lucknow, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Bijnor, Allahabad, Pratapgarh, Amroha, Bareilly, Shravasti, Azamgarh, Etah, Kanpur Dehat, Mahoba, Kushi Nagar and Lalitpur districts. PTI

