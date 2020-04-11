5 Psychologists to Counsel Suspected COVID-19 Patients in Ghaziabad: DM

Ghaziabad, Apr 11 (PTI) The Ghaziabad district administration has roped in five psychologists for counselling people who are suspected to have caught the coronavirus and kept in isolation wards, officials said on Saturday.

This would enhance awareness, courage in the patients and prepare them to fight the pandemic, District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey told PTI.

The psychologists would inform the patients about the symptoms, precautions and treatment of novel coronavirus.

Ghaziabad has become the first district in Uttar Pradesh to provide counselling to the suspected cases during their quarantine period, DM Pandey claimed.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)