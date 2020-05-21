5 Test COVID-19 Positive in Amravati District; Tally Now 139

Amravati, May 21 (PTI) Five more persons, including four women, tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Thursday in Maharashtra's Amravati district, taking the overall tally to 139, an official said.

A statement from the civil surgeon's office here said four women and a man tested positive for the viral infection.

With these fresh cases, the COVID-19 count in the district has gone up to 139.

The new coronavirus patients reside in different localities of the city, the statement added.

