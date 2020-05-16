52 Cases Registered, 1,925 Detained in Delhi for Defying Lockdown Orders

New Delhi, May 16 (PTI) Fifty-two cases were registered and 1,925 people detained in the national capital on Saturday for violating lockdown norms, police said.

According to a police data, 52 cases were registered under section 188 (for disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code till 5 pm.

A total of 1,925 people were detained under section 65 (persons bound to comply with reasonable directions of police officers) and 99 vehicles impounded under section 66 of the Delhi Police Act, it showed.

A total of 244 movement passes were issued during the day, the police said.

Nineteen cases were registered against people for stepping out of their houses without wearing masks, they added.

Since March 24, 1,67,560 people have been detained in the city for violating government orders under section 65 of the Delhi Police Act.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)