52-year-old COVID-19 Patient Dies in Surat, Gurarat Toll 13

Surat, Apr 7 (PTI) A 52-year-old coronavirus positive patient died at a Surat hospital on Tuesday, taking the toll in Gujarat to 13, officials said.

The man had contracted the disease through local transmission and was undergoing treatment at a city hospital where he died, the health department of the Surat Municipal Corporation said in a bulletin.

The patient, who had pre-existing diseases, was declared coronavirus positive on Monday and was getting treatment at SMIMER Hospital, an official said.

He was also suffering from hypertension, diabetes and depression, the official said.

