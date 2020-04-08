558 Arrested in Kolkata for Violating Lockdown

Kolkata, Apr 8 (PTI) A total of 558 persons were arrested from different parts of Kolkata on Wednesday for violating the lockdown imposed to contain the spread of novel coronavirus, police said.

A total of 113 vehicles were also seized during checking drives, a senior police officer said.

All the arrested persons will be booked under Section 188 of the IPC (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), he added.

