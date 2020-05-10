56 ITBP Jawans Test Positive for COVID-19

New Delhi [India], May 10 (ANI): With 56 jawans of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) tested COVID-19 positive in the last 24 hours here, the total number of personnel infected from the virus has climbed to 156. "56 jawans of Indo-Tibetan Border Police have tested COVID-19 positive in the last 24 hours, all new cases are in Delhi. Total number of COVID-19 cases in ITBP reaches 156," the ITBP said in a statement. According to the Union Health Ministry, the number of total confirmed cases in the country rose to 62,939, including 19,358 patients who have been cured and discharged or migrated. (ANI)

