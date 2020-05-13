58 Cases Registered, 1,860 Detained for Defying Lockdown Norms in Delhi

New Delhi, May 13 (PTI) Fifty-eight cases were registered and 1,860 people were detained for defying the coronavirus-induced lockdown on Wednesday, police said.

As many as 1,61,485 people have been detained in the national capital since March 24 for violating government orders, they said.

According to data shared by the police, 58 cases were registered under Section 188 (for disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant) of the Indian Penal Code till 5 pm on Wednesday.

Twenty-one cases were registered against people for stepping out of their homes without wearing masks, the data said.

Face masks have become mandatory for people stepping out of their homes in Delhi.

A total of 1,860 people were detained under Section 65 (persons bound to comply with reasonable directions of police officers) and 143 vehicles were impounded under Section 66 of the Delhi Police Act, the data said.

Police said 373 movement passes were issued.

