59 New COVID-19 Cases in K'taka; State Tally Reaches 848

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 10 (ANI): Karnataka on Sunday reported 59 new cases of coronavirus, taking the total number of cases in the state to 848, informed state health department.Out of the total number of cases, 422 people have been discharged and 31 have died due to the infection in the state.The health department further informed that six COVID-19 patients are currently in the Intensive Care Unit. (ANI)

