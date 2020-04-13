6-member Expert Panel to Study COVID-19 Cases & Advise Govt

Bengaluru, Apr 13 (PTI): The Karnataka government on Monday formed a six-member committee of experts to analyse the coronavirus related data in the state and advise it on the interventions to be initiated.

The panel will study the epidemiology of COVID-19 cases reported in the state, ascertain how different patients have got infected and suggest administrative measures for breaking the chain and maintain distancing.

It will also analyse the treatment given to different patients and suggest any change or modification required.

The panel will be chaired by public health expert Dr M K Sudarshan, while the joint director of Health and Family Welfare Services Dr Prakash will be the member secretary, a Government Order said.

The other members are an epidemiologist, virologist, expert in medicine and pulmonologist, the order said.

The committee was formed as the number of COVID-19 patients touched 247 with 15 cases reported on Monday.

This includes six deaths and 59 discharges.

