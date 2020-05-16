6 More COVID-19 Cases in Uttarakhand

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 16 (ANI): With six new COVID-19 cases reported on Saturday, the count of positive cases in Uttarakhand has climbed to 88, said the Health Department.According to the health bulletin, of these 88 COVID cases, there are 36 active cases. So far, 51 have recovered and been discharged.At present, 49,176 people are under home quarantine and 4,660 are in facility quarantine in the State.The doubling rate of COVID-19 cases for Uttarakhand in the last seven days is 19 days, added the bulletin. (ANI)

