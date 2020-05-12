6 New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Gautam Buddha Nagar

Gautam Buddha Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 12 (ANI): Six new COVID-19 cases and one more death were reported in Gautam Buddha Nagar on Tuesday.The total number of cases in the district is now at 230, including 141 discharged, 86 active patients and three deaths.Principal Health Secretary Amit Mohan Prasad today said that the number of active COVID-19 cases in the State now is 1,774, while a total of 1,759 people have been cured or discharged. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)