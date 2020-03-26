60-year-old Tests Positive for COVID-19 in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar, Mar 26 (PTI) A 60-year-old man tested positive for COVID-19 in Bhubaneswar on Thursday, raising the number of novel coronavirus cases in Odisha to three, officials said.

It is yet to be ascertained whether the patient visited any foreign country and efforts are on to find out his travel history, according to the officials.

"One more sample has tested positive for @covid19 in the state. This makes the number of positive cases 3 and all are from Bhubaneswar," the Health and Family Welfare Department tweeted.

The government is trying to trace all those who had come in contact with the patient, a senior official said.

A 33-year-old man, who had returned from Italy, was the first COVID-19 patient of the state and it was detected on March 16. The second patient, who had come back from London, was diagnosed last Thursday.

The government urged people not to panic and remain alert as the state reported the third case.

