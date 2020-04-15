600 Held in Kolkata for Lockdown Violation

Kolkata, Apr 14 (PTI) Over 600 people were arrested from different parts of the city on the Bengali New Years day on Tuesday for defying the lockdown norms imposed to break the chain of coronavirus transmission, a senior police officer said.

A total of 95 vehicles were also seized during the vigil conducted till 8 pm, he said.

Those arrested will be prosecuted under sections dealing with disobedience of order duly promulgated, the officer added.

