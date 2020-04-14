61 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, One Death in Telangana

Hyderabad, Apr 13 (PTI) A coronavirus patient died and at least 61 people tested positive for the virus in Telangana on Monday, taking the number of cases in the state to 592.

The virus has so far claimed 17 lives in the state.

Of the total 592 cases in the state, 103 have been cured, while 472 are undergoing treatment.

According to a bulletin on COVID-19, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has the highest number of active cases in the state at 216.

Hyderabad district is on high focus as majority of cases are being reported in GHMC, it said, adding that robust containment is being initiated in the virus-affected area.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who held a meeting with Health Minister E Rajender on Monday, directed officials to pay more attention to GHMC.

