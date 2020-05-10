618 People Held for Violating Safety Restrictions in Kolkata

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 10 (ANI): Kolkata Police on Sunday arrested 618 people for violating safety restrictions amid coronavirus-induced lockdown."618 people have been arrested for deliberate violation of the safety restrictions since morning till 20:00 hours today. A total of 50 vehicles have been seized in the same period," said the Koltaka Police. (ANI)

