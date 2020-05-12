68 New Coronavirus Cases in Rajasthan, State's Count Now 4,056

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], May 12 (ANI): Rajasthan on Tuesday reported 68 new coronavirus cases taking the total positive cases to 4,056, state health department said.Thirty two new cases were reported from Udaipur, 22 from Jaipur, five from Kota, two each from Sikar and Jhunjhunu and one each from Ajmer, Chittorgarh, Churu, Hanumangari and Pali.The death count went up to 115 after two more people succumbed to the virus.At present, there are 1,563 active cases in Rajasthan as 2,378 people have recovered from the disease. Samples of over 1.84 lakh people were collected out of which nearly 1.76 lakh tested negative. Results of tests of nearly 4,000 people are "under process". (ANI)

