7 ISIS Terrorists Escape Prison in Syria

Damascus [Syria], May 17 (Sputnik/ANI): Seven terrorists affiliated to the Islamic State have escaped a Kurdish-guarded prison in northeastern Syria, state media reported Sunday.The prison is located in the town of Al-Hawl in Hasakah's eastern suburbs, according to the Sana news agency.The Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces have launched a manhunt.Several low-level IS members had escaped another Kurdish-controlled prison, al-Sinaa, in Hasakah in late March. They reportedly used a ripped-off door to break down a wall before fleeing. (Sputnik/ANI)

