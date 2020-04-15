7 Killed in Rain-related Incidents in Northwest Pakistan

World. (File Image)

Peshawar, Apr 15 (PTI) Seven persons, including a two-year-old girl, were killed on Wednesday in separate incidents of roof collapse triggered by heavy rains in northwest Pakistan, police said.

A family of three was killed when the roof of their house collapsed due to torrential rains in Khanpur village at Dir district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

A man, his wife and their two-year-old daughter were killed in the incident, police said, adding that local people retrieved the bodies from the debris.

In a similar incident, a woman and her three children were killed when the roof of their house caved in due to intermittent rains in Matani area, some 35 km south of Peshawar.

Police rushed to the spot and retrieved the bodies from the rubble with the help of locals.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)