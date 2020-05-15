7 More COVID-19 Cases Reported in UP: KGMU, Lucknow

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 15 (ANI): Seven more COVID-19 cases were reported from Uttar Pradesh on Friday after 708 samples were tested for the infection, said the King George's Medical University (KGMU)."Out of the 708 samples tested yesterday for COVID-19, results of 7 are positive," said the KGMU. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the state has so far reported 3,902 COVID-19 cases which include 2,072 cured or discharged cases and 88 deaths. (ANI)

