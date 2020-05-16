7 More COVID-19 Fatalities Push West Bengal Death Toll to 160

Kolkata, May 16 (PTI) Seven more COVID-19 fatalities were recorded in West Bengal, raising the death toll to 160 in the state, while 115 new cases pushed the virus count to 2,576, Home Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay said on Saturday.

The state has so far attributed 72 other deaths to comorbid health conditions, where the novel coronavirus was incidental.

At least 115 new COVID-19 cases have been reported since Friday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 2,576, he said.

Since Friday evening, 63 people have been discharged from different hospitals after recovering from the infection, leaving 1,452 active cases in the state, the home secretary added.

