7 Policemen in Kanpur Attacked, Probe Underway

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 10 (ANI): Seven policemen, including three inspectors, were attacked by locals while on duty here amid the ongoing coronavirus lockdown.The locals at Rasulabad police station area of the district pelted stones at the officials after they asked the defaulters to abide by the lockdown rules. The police had gone in the area to make people shut their shops.All the injured policemen have been admitted to a district hospital here.The investigation into the matter is underway.Last month, a team of doctors and medical personnel were pelted with stones in an area in Kanpur, when they went to bring family members of a patient who had tested positive for coronavirus. (ANI)

